WWE Raw in Albany (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live on TUESDAY, Samu, Hornswoggle, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, Nia Jax, Brian Kendrick, Pete Gas, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, John Tolos, Barry O, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Memorial Day in the United States. Barring breaking news, I’ll be enjoying what’s left of the busy holiday weekend before Raw tonight.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show features the fallout from WWE Night of Champions and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TUESDAY at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW Double Or Nothing, NXT Battleground, and WWE Night of Champions at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Albany, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in San Diego, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers is 60 today.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) is 53 today.

-Brian Kendrick is 44 today.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is 39 today.

-Swoggle (Dylan Postl) is 38 today.

-Josh Alexander (Joshua Lemay) is 36 today.

-Konosuke Takeshita is 28 today.

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Joseph Conners turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Kamala (James Harris) was born on May 28, 1950. He died at age 70 of cardiac arrest, comorbid diabetes, and COVID-19 on August 9, 2020.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.

-The late Barry O (Randal Orton) was born on May 28, 1958. He died at age 62 on March 19, 2021. He is the brother of Bob Orton Jr. and the uncle of WWE star Randy Orton.

-Eric Bischoff turned 68 on Saturday.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) turned 41 on Saturday.