WWE Smackdown preview: The Night of Champions go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Zelina Vega vs. Giulia for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Joe Gacy and Dester Lumis for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show streams internationally this afternoon before it airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).