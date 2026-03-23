WWE stars to appear on Netflix’s coverage of MLB opening night

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will have a presence on Netflix’s coverage of Major League Baseball’s opening night. Netflix announced Monday that World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will appear during the streamer’s coverage of the New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants game on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Will the Usos still be World Tag Team Champions on Wednesday? They will defend their titles against Logan Paul and Austin Theory on tonight’s Raw. The Usos are San Francisco natives and are fans of the Giants. Jey Uso told Justin Barrasso about his fandom in September 2025. “Barry Bonds–that’s my guy, uce,” Uso said in a story posted on Barrasso’s Substack. “I couldn’t get enough baseball when I was a kid. Bonds, he was the reason. I’d watch everything he’d do.” Jey is surely happy that Bonds will be in the broadcast booth for the game on Wednesday night. Netflix’s coverage starts on Wednesday night at 6CT/7ET.

The Usos are pulling up to Opening Night 🔥 @WWE Superstars Jey & Jimmy Uso will be special guests on #OpeningNight — the first-ever @MLB game on Netflix. LIVE on Netflix March 25. Special coverage starts at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/09214qvc7d — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 23, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)