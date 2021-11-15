What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Roman Reigns vs. King Woods

November 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.104 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 2.093 million viewership count from the previous week’s Smackdown on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first for the night over other broadcast network shows. The rating was down a tick from last week’s .57 rating in the same demo.

