Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the show headlined by Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W Morrissey for a shot at the Impact World Championship

November 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 79,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 118,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the .02 rating drawn the week before. The show did not crack Thursday’s top 150 in the cable ratings. The cable ratings were topped by the Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins game, which delivered 2.737 million viewers or NFL Network and an additional 12.915 million viewers for the Fox simulcast.

