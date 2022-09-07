WWE Raw rating for the Labor Day edition post Clash at the Castle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.054 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.107 million average. Raw delivered a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.59 rating.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for the Labor Day edition. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.088 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.120 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.954 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The ratings were topped by a college football game that delivered 4.859 million viewers for ESPN. The September 6, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.849 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Labor Day edition.