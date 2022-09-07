Tony Khan to appear on AEW Dynamite to address the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Titles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced via social media that he will appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Khan stated that he will address the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Titles.

Powell’s POV: AEW Champion CM Punk reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Jon Moxley at Sunday’s AEW All Out. Meanwhile, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who hold the AEW Trios Titles, were reportedly amongst the wrestlers and executives suspended for the backstage incident after All Out.