Tony Khan to appear on AEW Dynamite to address the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced via social media that he will appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Khan stated that he will address the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Titles.
Powell’s POV: AEW Champion CM Punk reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Jon Moxley at Sunday’s AEW All Out. Meanwhile, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who hold the AEW Trios Titles, were reportedly amongst the wrestlers and executives suspended for the backstage incident after All Out.
Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV!
Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship!
Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 7, 2022
Oh no, more interim titles; oh no, more tournaments….
How about a backups tournament too, just to have somebody ready to go in case another of their numerous belts get vacated.
Seems to me to be a serious lack of leadership in this company. All along, it’s appeared that Tony Khan is just an overgrown kid who keeps acquiring shiny new toys to play with, discarding his not-quite-so new ones, & looking for the next new one to buy. He needs to grow up & put somebody in charge that actually knows the wrestling business. Unlike himself, who’s really no different from fantasy bookers everywhere except that he has a boatload of daddy’s money to play with.
Phil, great news…you don’t HAVE to watch AEW!
GREAT to hear that Tony hopefully has realized and he’s been WAY too nice to some of the talent at AEW.
Tony sucks as a boss. Just ask literally everyone involved with the Jaguars and Fulham.
He needs to walk out on stage and announce that Jim Ross will be taking over talent relations, and Ross will be hand picking a successor to take over the job in 2 years. After that he needs to announce someone, probably Regal even though he’s never booked, to be the booker who will be hand picking his own booking committee. The final thing Tony should say is that he won’t be appearing on TV or tweeting nonstop from now on.