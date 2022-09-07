AEW All Out poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

-39 percent of our voters gave Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles the best match of the show honors. Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds for the AEW Trios Titles finished third with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B grades in our AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members on Sunday night. The 2021 AEW All Out event produced an A grade from 87 percent of the voters, as well as from Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, and I. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. The WWE Clash at the Castle polls results were released earlier today, and the NXT Worlds Collide poll results were released on Tuesday.