11/25 WWE Survivor Series WarGames audio review: CM Punk returns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in a WarGames match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review CM Punk returns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in a WarGames match, Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a WarGames match, and more (63:33)…

Click here for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.