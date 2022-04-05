AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Alan Angels and 10.
-Ryan Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins.
-JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss.
-Abadon vs. Hyena Hera.
-Luke Sampson and Guillermo Rojas vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi.
-Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
