AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

April 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Alan Angels and 10.

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Chandler Hopkins.

-JP Harlow vs. Sonny Kiss.

-Abadon vs. Hyena Hera.

-Luke Sampson and Guillermo Rojas vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi.

-Lance Archer vs. Dean Alexander.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

