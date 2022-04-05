What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: Title rematch from Stand & Deliver announced for tonight 

April 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend.

-New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes appears.

Powell’s POV: This show will feature the fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver, as well as Bron Breakker regaining the NXT Championship after beating Dolph Ziggler on last night’s Raw. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

