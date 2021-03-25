03/25 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Drake Maverick, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida, LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Drake Maverick, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida, LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (42:32)…

Click here for the March 25 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.