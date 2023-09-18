Former WWE wrestler Kelly Kelly announces the birth of her twins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former WWE wrestler Barbie Blank, who worked as Kelly Kelly, took to social media to announce the birth of her twins Brooklyn Marie Coba and Jaxon Matthew Coba. The twins were born on September 10. Blank added that “they were born perfect and healthy as could be.”
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Barbie and her husband Joe Coba on the arrival of the twins. I was hoping that the girl would be named Kelly and the boy would also be named Kelly, but I suppose it’s much easier this way.
Brooklyn Marie Coba 6lb 11oz
Jaxon Matthew Coba 6lb 5oz
On September 10th, 2023, i gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hGhqvKhHsr
— Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 18, 2023
