08/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 272): EC3 on challenging for the NWA Title at NWA 75, Control Your Narrative, WWE, Impact Wrestling, Jon Moxley, MJF

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features EC3 on challenging for the NWA Title at NWA 75, Control Your Narrative, WWE, Impact Wrestling, working with Jon Moxley, similarities between him and MJF, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and guest EC3 (Episode 272).

