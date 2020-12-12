WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership numbers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.106 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.130 viewers drawn last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.029 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.141 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.071 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s network battle. The final number should be available on Monday. Next week’s show is a “how low can they go?” edition with the show slated to air on FS1 rather than Fox.