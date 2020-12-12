What's happening...

12/12 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Jay White vs. Karl Fredericks, ACH vs. Tama Tonga, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Misterioso vs. Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo, and Clark Connors and The DKC vs. Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel

December 12, 2020

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Jay White vs. Karl Fredericks, ACH vs. Tama Tonga, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Misterioso vs. Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo, and Clark Connors and The DKC vs. Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel, and more (15:25)…

Click here to stream or download the December 12 NJPW Strong audio review.

