AEW Dynamite viewership slips, still tops NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 817,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 928,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW shot up over 100,000 viewers last week compared to the previous week’s show, but they fell back down again this week. NXT delivered 757,000 viewers for USA Network last night. AEW finished tenth in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 21st in the same category.



