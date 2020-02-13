NXT TV viewership for the final show before NXT Takeover: Portland

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 757,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 770,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 817,000 viewers. NXT finished 21st in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished tenth in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

