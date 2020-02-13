WWE’s Miz & Mrs. viewership for season two’s third episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE produced Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 457,000 viewers for USA Network on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 475,000 viewers who watched last week’s season premiere.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s show featured plenty of Miz’s Dad. As great as he is, I demand more Marjo. Anyway, the number was down from last week, this is roughly the new viewership norm for the show now it is following NXT rather than Smackdown.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

