By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW, how Cody would fit if he returns to WWE, whether he could affect Elimination Chamber plans, Steve Austin and WrestleMania rumors, and more…

Click here for the February 15 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

