AEW Dynamite in Nashville (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Gangrel, Alan “5” Angels, Ray Gunkel, John Bonica, Johnny Grunge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The show is headlined by Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Nashville, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 45 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gangrel (David Heath) is 53.

-Alan “5” Angels (Trey Tucker) is 24.

-The late John Bonica was born on February 16, 1917. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 77 on August 15, 1994.

-The late Ray Gunkel was born on February 16, 1924. He died at age 48 due to heart trauma on August 1, 1972.

-The late Johnny Grunge (Mike Durham) died at age 39 of sleep apnea on February 16, 2006.