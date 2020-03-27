03/27 ProWrestling.net Audio Quick Hits: Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania, his replacement in the WWE Universal Championship match, others expected to miss the show, Stephanie McMahon’s comments on WWE precautions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host a Quick Hits audio update on Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania, his replacement in the WWE Universal Championship match, others expected to miss the show, Stephanie McMahon’s comments on WWE’s precautionary measures (19:47)…

Click here for the March 27 ProWrestling.net Quick Hits audio update.

