Wrestler reportedly injured and unable to work scheduled WrestleMania match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade suffered a rib injury that prevented him from working the Raw Tag Title match at the tapings for WrestleMania 36. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the injury occurred during Monday’s Raw match featuring Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Andrade and Garza were scheduled to challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: The hits keep coming for the WrestleMania card, which was taped on Wednesday and Thursday at various locations. The reported list of wrestlers who were unable to wrestle, were not allowed to wrestle, or chose not to wrestle includes Andrade, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Dana Brooke, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio. WrestleMania will air on WWE Network and pay-per-view on April 4-5. WWE has yet to confirm any of these changes, though that could happen tonight on Smackdown. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET.



