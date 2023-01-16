Dot Net Awards 2022: Vote for the Best Match

Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title (WWE Clash at the Castle)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleKingdom 16)

FTR vs. The Briscoes in a double dog collar match for the ROH Tag Titles (ROH Final Battle)

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship (WrestleMania 38)

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship (WWE SummerSlam)

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey for the Impact World Championship (December 8 Impact TV)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi (NJPW G1 Climax)

FTR vs. The Briscoes in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles (Death Before Dishonor)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay (NJPW G1 Climax)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania Backlash)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title (WWE Clash at the Castle)

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (WWE Extreme Rules)

CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match for the AEW World Title (AEW Revolution)

The Usos vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles (WWE MITB)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles (AEW All Out)

Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT Title (NXT Worlds Collide)

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. The Briscoes (ROH Supercard of Honor)

Young Bucks vs. Penta and Rey Fenix (June 3 AEW Rampage)

Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian for the X Division Title (Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory)

Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title (NXT Halloween Havoc)

Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title (December 16 WWE Smackdown)

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW Revolution)

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 38)

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Raw Women’s Title (WWE Crown Jewel)

Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Title (AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door)

Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson (AEW Fight For The Fallen)

Chris Jericho vs. Bandido (September 28 AEW Dynamite)

FTR vs. Aussie Open for the IWGP Hvt. Tag Titles (NJPW Royal Quest)