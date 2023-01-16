AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Zeda Zhang in an eliminator match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood

-Brandon Cutler, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Ethan Page vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Luther, and Serpentico

-Preston Vance and Rush vs. Misterioso and Diego Valens

-Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton, and Ari Daivari vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno

-Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, and Zyra vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura

Powell's POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.