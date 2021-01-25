Cody Rhodes’ Go-Big Show and WWE’s Total Bellas viewership counts

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for Thursday’s Go-Big Show and WWE Total Bellas, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-The Go-Big Show on TBS: 770,000 viewers, 34th in the cable ratings with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 352,000 viewers, 56th in the cable ratings with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The previous Go-Big Show produced 991,000 viewers, and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a .29 in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, the previous week’s Total Bellas episode delivered 381,000 viewers and finished 44th in the cable ratings with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic.