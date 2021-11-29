AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and The Blade vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan “5” Angels.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

-Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, Diamante, and The Bunny vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ryo Mizunami, and Leyla Hirsch.

-Jay Lethal vs. Trenton Storm.

-Vic Capri vs. Tony Nese.

-Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Alice Crowley and Missa Kate vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.