NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view lineup: The card for Saturday’s FITE TV event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios.

-Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox for the NWA Championship.

-Kamille vs. Melina for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Tyrus vs. Cyon for the NWA TV Title with Pope as special referee.

-Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer with no seconds allowed at ringside.

-Chris Adonis vs. Judais for the NWA National Championship.

-“La Rebellion” Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. “The End” Parrow and Odinson for the NWA Tag Titles.

-Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Lady Frost and Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn for the NWA Women’s Tag Titles.

-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

-Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus in a qualifying match for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship tournament.

-Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams.

-Jax Dane vs. Mims.

-(Pre-Show) NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship tournament qualifying gauntlet match (Entrants: Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Homicide, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin).

Powell’s POV: NWA Hard Times 2 is available exclusively via FITE.TV for $24.99. The show is listed for a start time of 7CT/8ET.