WWE Smackdown and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Marti Belle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features the followup to The Fiend putting Alexa Bliss in the Mandible Claw at the end of last week’s show. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong premieres tonight on the New Japan World streaming service at 9CT/10ET. The first episode will feature the opening matches of the New Japan Cup USA tournament. Anish V is giving up his 205 Live duties in favor of covering this weekly series. His written reviews will be available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. With Anish switching to NJPW coverage, we will be running the results of 205 Live. That said, I am looking for volunteers who are interested in covering the show. If you are interested, let me know via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is September 7 in Omaha, Nebraska for Raw. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling ran this morning in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall. The next events will be August 7-9 in the same venue.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW’s next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marti Belle (Martibel Payano) is 32.