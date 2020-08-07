MLW Pulp Fusion video with a Contra Unit statement, the Von Erichs, Salina de la Renta, Calvin Tankman, Dynasty, Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne, and more

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Contra Unit has issued a statement following last week’s savage attack. Salina de la Renta is in a bad mood. How did Alex Hammerstone do in the first annual Hammerstone Invitational? Gino Medina makes some summer plans. Ross and Marshall Von Erich are hungry to defend the MLW Tag Title belts. Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are on the lam as they hit the road for… Hawaii? Richard Holliday calls up his personal friend/celebrity chef. Calvin Tankman readies to go major league.



