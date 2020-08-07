NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA first-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Karl Fredericks vs. Kenta

-Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa

-David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

-Brody King vs. Tama Tonga

Powell’s POV: All four matches are first-round matches in the New Japan Cup USA tournament. The semifinals will stream next week, and the finals will stream the week after. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews will be available by Saturday morning, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



