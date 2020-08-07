WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set, special correspondent for The Dirt Sheet talkshow

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus.

-Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin.

-The Dirt Sheet with special correspondent Sonya Deville.

-Bray Wyatt returns to the Firefly Funhouse after attacking Alexa Bliss.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also advertising that the Otis and Mandy Rose love story will continue. Smackdown was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show and discuss Raw Underground and other WWE concepts, The Rock's group buying the XFL, the Marty Jannetty story, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more...