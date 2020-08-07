XFL sale to The Rock’s group approved by bankruptcy judge

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital have successfully acquired the XFL. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the bankruptcy judge approved of the sale on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Kaplan reported on Thursday that the unsecured creditors’ committee objection to the sale of the league had been resolved, which paved the way for the judge’s approval today. Now that the sale has been approved, it will be very interesting to see if the league rushes to return or if they hold off and get their ducks in a row.