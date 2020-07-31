WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Naomi vs. Lacey Evans.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also advertising that the Otis and Mandy Rose love story will continue. Smackdown was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...