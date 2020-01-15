NXT TV preview: Battle Royal for an NXT Women’s Title shot, two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland.

-Kushida and Alex Shelley vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

-Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The two tournament matches are both first-round matches. The teams of Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly and Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel won the other first-round matches last week. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



