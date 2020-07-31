MLW Pulp Fusion video with Alex Hammerstone, Tom Lawlor, Jordan Oliver, Salina de la Renta, Gino Medina, Mance Warner, Dominic Garrini, Savio Vega

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Salina de la Renta negotiates with AAA???? Is the Empresaria selling Promociones Dorado? The realest family in Lucha libre hits the pool as Los Parks get a little R&R in! Richard Holliday invites into his lawyer/father’s law office. With just .001% bodyfat Hammerstone tries to stay 1000% vascular for the upcoming first annual Hammerstone Invitational Bodybuilding contest… but can Hammerman do it? Savio Vega and IWA Puerto Rico are wheeling and dealing. Literally. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne commits grand theft auto while Dominic Garrini readies for his upcoming Team Filthy recruitment trip. Jordan Oliver calls out CONTRA Unit… again!?! Gino flashes the fashions of the week. Mance Warner considers following Kanye West into the 2020 presidential race???