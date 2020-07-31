What's happening...

AEW announces the signing of Eddie Kingston

July 31, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Eddie Kingston has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Good for Eddie Kingston. I’ve enjoyed his work in Impact Wrestling, the NWA, and elsewhere. He definitely has the gift of gab and hopefully he will get plenty of mic time in AEW.


