AEW announces the signing of Eddie Kingston

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Eddie Kingston has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Good for Eddie Kingston. I’ve enjoyed his work in Impact Wrestling, the NWA, and elsewhere. He definitely has the gift of gab and hopefully he will get plenty of mic time in AEW.
Welcome to the team #MadKing#EddieKingston is #AllElite #SignEddieKingston is now #EddieKingstonIsSigned pic.twitter.com/5O8KWHXvoI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2020
Be the first to comment