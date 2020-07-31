WWE 205 Live preview: Tag match announced

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



