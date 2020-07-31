7/31 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik for the Intercontinental Championship, Naomi vs. Lacey Evans

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Taped July 21, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 31, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with Bayley and Sasha Banks standing backstage. Bayley spoke about her title match. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss checked in. Cross spoke about challenging Bayley. Big E spoke briefly, then The Miz and John Morrison were shown laughing about him embarking on a singles career. Lacey Evans and Naomi took turns talking about their match. Gran Metalik and AJ Styles took turns talking about their Intercontinental Title match…

The Firefly Funhouse opening aired. Bray Wyatt apologized for being late and claimed he was out looking for Braun Strowman. A clip of the Swamp Fight aired. Wyatt said he never wanted to hurt Strowman, he only wanted to help him. Wyatt said “he” wants what Strowman has, and no one is safe until he gets what he wants…

Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in from the WWE Performance Center while the spectator wrestlers cheered and the AC/DC theme song played (yes, for the love of God, we’re ready)… Ring entrances for the Intercontinental Title match took place… [C]

1. AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik (w/Lince Dorado) for the Intercontinental Title. Greg Hamilton delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Metalik leapt from the apron and performed a huracanrana on Styles at ringside heading into a break before the five-minute mark. [C]

Styles took offensive control and targeted Metalik’s left knee with a variety of moves. Metalik caught Styles in a rollup for a two count. Metalik performed a DDT and got a near fall. Metalik performed a missile dropkick for a near fall. Metalik tried to hoist up Styles, but his knee gave out. Styles hit him with a series of strikes.

Styles set up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Metalik avoided it and caught Styles with an enzuigiri. Metalik went to the second rope and leapt off, but Styles hit his knee in mid-air. Styles applied the Calf Crusher and got the submission win.

AJ Styles defeated Gran Metalik in 14:25 to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Styles attacked Dorado and put him down with the Styles Clash…

Powell’s POV: A really fun match. There was no reason to think that Metalik would win, but he had some entertaining near falls before Styles put him away. WWE is piping in some extra noise. While it’s noticeable, they haven’t gone ridiculously overboard with it yet. I guess Kevin Dunn has been watching MLB.

Backstage, King Corbin told Shorty G that he’s a former olympian who gets ignored while a barefoot newcomer gets all the attention. G assumed that Corbin wanted him to take out Matt Riddle. Corbin said the king’s ransom was available to anyone who could take out Riddle. Corbin told G to think about it…

The broadcast team set up a recap of last week’s Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus… Jeff Hardy was shown walking backstage where he was applauded and hugged by wrestlers, producers, and even a referee (social distancing be damned apparently)… [C]

Jeff Hardy made his entrance for a promo. Once in the ring, he said he hasn’t felt this good in a long time. He said feuding with Sheamus has been a constant reminder of how dangerous his demons can be. Hardy said sobriety is a battle he faces every day, but beating Sheamus in the bar fight was a reminder that he’s on the right path.

Hardy said he’s an alcoholic, a loving father, and a WWE superstar. He said he loves performing in the ring. He said he’s grateful that the love of his family and friends has gotten him to this point and it makes him never want to let the fans down again. He said the struggle is real and he wants to fight every day.

King Corbin made his entrance. Corbin stood on the stage and said his head would explode if he had to keep listening to Hardy talk about his sobriety. He accused Hardy of whining and crying about recovery. He aid he gets that Hardy’s life sucks, but he needs to deal with it.

Corbin vented and included a line about Drew Gulak, then said he feels like his kingdom on Smackdown his turning into an insane asylum. Hardy said he’s learned that if everyone around you is the problem, then maybe the real problem is you. Corbin said he would offer Hardy the king’s ransom to take out Riddle, but he doesn’t think Hardy would take it. He said Hardy sits in a circle and talks about his problems. Gulak ran out and hit Corbin from behind… [C]

2. King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak. The match was joined in progress. Gulak countered a Corbin hold into a LeBell Lock, but Corbin was able to reach the ropes. Gulak performed a pair of dropkicks on Corbin. Gulak went to the top rope and clotheslined Corbin before covering him for a two count. Corbin put Gulak down with a Deep Six.

Matt Riddle’s music played and he walked onto the stage. Gulak took advantage of the distraction by catching Corbin in an inside cradle for a two count. Corbin came right back with End of Days and scored the pin.

King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak in 5:05.

After the match, Riddle hit the ring and went after Corbin. Shorty G came out and performed a German suplex on Riddle. G made the money sign with his fingers while he and Corbin left the ring together…

Graves hyped Big E vs. The Miz as coming up after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Hopefully Shorty uses Corbin’s money to buy himself a new gimmick. If nothing else, Riddle vs. Chad Gable has the potential to be a hell of a match.

Big E made his entrance and rolled sideways down the short entrance ramp. Big E threw his ring jacket at Graves, who taunted him for missing. Footage aired from last week of Kofi Kingston giving Big E a pep talk about flying solo and having his and Xavier Woods’s blessing.

[Hour Two] The Miz and John Morrison made their entrance…

3. Big E vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison). Big E overpowered Miz and then did a “New Day rocks” clap. Big E tossed Miz to ringside and then ran him into the ring post and the barricade. Morrison performed a nice kick off the ring steps that knocked Big E down while the referee was distracted. Miz caught Big E with a kick from the ring. Big E came back and went for a splash on the apron, but Miz moved and E crashed and burned. [C]