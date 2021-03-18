NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 3CT/4ET (note the later time in North America). The show includes Jordan Devlin vs. Trent Seven for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the WWE Fastlane and NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-views. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a B-.

-The March 5 edition of WWE Smackdown scored a B grade from 43 percent of our voters. C finished second with 20 percent. I agree with the majority who gave it a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) is 65.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) is 45.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) is 38.