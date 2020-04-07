AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped last week in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati

-QT Marshall vs. Lee Johnson

-Wardlow in action.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

