AEW Dynamite results (1/14): Powell’s review of MJF vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW World Championship, Darby Allin vs. Pac

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Maximum Carnage” (Episode 328)

Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater

Simulcast live January 14, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary and said his partners would be Bryan Danielson and Tony Schiavone. Excalibur ran through the show’s lineup…

Footage aired from “Earlier today” of Samoa Joe delivering a promo. He spoke about Hangman Page, but said he must prepare to defend the AEW Trios Titles. Joe said he put a bounty on Page, and then introduced Bryan Keith, who said he would collect…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Darby Allin, who made his entrance for the opening match. Renee Paquette checked in from ringside and spoke about Allin’s desire to beat Pac, because then he will have beaten every member of the Death Riders.

Pac was shown seated on a chair with the other Death Riders around him. Pac walked through the crowd and was followed by Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia. Once they approached Paquette, Pac told the others over her microphone that he needed to do this on his own.

Once Pac arrived at ringside, Allin hit him with a suicide dive. They fought into the crowd. Allin put Pac down and then climbed onto the railing on the second level and performed a Coffin Drop onto Allin.

They eventually made their way back to ringside, where Pac avoided a charging Allin before putting him down with a German suplex. Pac pulled the ring steps out and then executed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex that planted Allin on the steps. Ouch.

1. Darby Allin vs. Pac. Once both wrestlers entered the ring, referee Paul Turner stopped Pac from going after Allin. Turner checked on Allin, who told him to ring the bell. Pac performed a couple of suplexes, including another overhead belly-to-belly suplex into a bridge, which resulted in a near fall before the first picture-in-picture break. [C]