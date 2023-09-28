AEW Dynamite rating for the final episode before WrestleDream

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 855,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 984,000 viewership total from last week’s Grand Slam edition.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.36 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating on USA Network. The September 28, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 990,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship.