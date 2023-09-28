AEW Dynamite rating for the final episode before WrestleDream

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 855,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 984,000 viewership total from last week’s Grand Slam edition.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.36 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating on USA Network. The September 28, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 990,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship.
Be the first to comment