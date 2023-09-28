MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Akira vs. Jimmy Lloyd in a street fight

-Kevin Blackwood vs. TJ Crawford vs. Alec Price in a Triple Threat

-Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

-Salina de la Renta’s first luchador in the new era of Promociones Dorado

Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports.