AEW Collision results (5/6): Powell’s review of the Young Bucks and Bang Bang Gang vs. The Dogs and Death Riders, Mike Bailey vs. AR Fox, Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 143)

North Charleston, South Carolina, at North Charleston Coliseum

Simulcast May 6, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The screen went black for a second to signify the end of Dynamite and the start of Collision. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

Sting helped Darby Allin and Kevin Knight to their feet following their AEW World Championship match that closed Dynamite. Sting raised Allin’s hand, then raised Knight’s. Allin and Knight shook hands.

MJF’s entrance theme played, and he walked onto the stage when Allin was alone in the ring. MJF said nobody wants to see Darby as the AEW World Champion. MJF called for his AEW World Championship rematch.

Darby said no and recalled telling MJF that if he wanted a rematch, he had to put something on the line. MJF offered to put his scarf on the line. Allin declined. MJF offered to put his Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line. Allin said no. MJF offered money, but Allin passed. MJF asked what Darby wanted.

“I want something you hold most dear in this life, something you’re so desperate to keep that you’re willing to fly 15 hours to Turkey to get it sewed onto your skull,” Allin said. “I’m talking about your hair.” MJF yelled for Allin to be reasonable. Allin said the contract signing for a championship vs. hair match would be next week. He said that if MJF failed to show up, he’d never get a championship match. Darby asked for MJF’s answer. MJF dropped the mic and headed backstage.

AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada made his entrance and headed to the ring. Okada said he wanted to face Darby for the AEW World Championship next week on Dynamite. Darby took the microphone away before Okada could close with the word bitch. “It’s on, bitch,” Allin said before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: Hottest Collision opening ever? Okay, I have a lousy memory and I’m probably forgetting something, but I know Collision has never opened with the AEW World Champion, the TNT Champion, the legendary Sting, and the AEW International Champion. I wish they could have dedicated more time to setting up the Darby vs. Okada match, but I get that Allin is defending the championship weekly. Ideally, they would have been able to wait to set the table for MJF’s rematch until after the Darby vs. Okada match. The title vs. hair stipulation likely means MJF will regain the championship, as it’s hard to imagine him giving up the hair he, well, had sewn onto his skull, as Darby putit. All of that said, I am looking forward to both matches.

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Dr. Michael Sampson and Will Ospreay. Paquette questioned whether Ospreay was medically cleared. Sampson said Ospreay went to Japan against his advice, but he didn’t do any further damage. Sampson said that whatever training Ospreay has been doing is working. He said Ospreay would have an MRI this week, and he’ll clear him if the results are favorable.

Paquette asked Ospreay about his relationship with The Death Riders. Ospreay said he appreciates them letting him in on their training, but he’s not and never will be a Death Rider. He said he knows there are things he doesn’t want to do that he has to do to get to where he wants to be…

Powell’s POV: The lesson here, kids, is that if major neck surgery doesn’t solve your problems, then seek out Marina Shafir and have her work her magic with a towel. Putting that aside, I like that Ospreay clarified that he’s not joining the Death Riders.

1. Mike Bailey vs. AR Fox. Schiavone raved over Fox’s improved physique. Bailey was in offensive control heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]