Edge comments on his future, says he has a contract renewal offer from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Edge took to social media on Thursday to address rumors regarding his future in pro wrestling. “There’s no hard feelings between me and WWE,” Edge said. “I love WWE. It’s my dream gig. It’s all I ever wanted to do. And I didn’t come at them with some crazy contract or anything. They didn’t deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do.

“The first time I had to retire it was forced, and this time, the choice is in my lap and it’s a lot harder. WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto and it was the best night of my career. A lot of people will say you should retire at WrestleMania or this or that, but it’s not their career. That Friday night was really special for me and I don’t know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. And if we think we can then great, but I need to sit with it.

“Just know that whatever is I do, whether it’s Percy Jackson, which is coming out soon, or it’s wrestling or it’s sitting in my rocking chair, it’s because I’m having fun. And having fun at this stage of my life that and raising my kids are the two most important things.”

Powell’s POV: Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reported that there is “a belief within WWE” that Edge is AEW bound once his WWE deal officially expires at the end of September, which prompted this video statement from Edge. The Percy Jackson reference is in regards to his role in the forthcoming Disney+ live action series. Of course, his comments regarding Friday night in Toronto pertain to his 25-year celebration and his main event match with Sheamus on Smackdown. Regardless of what his future holds, I like that Edge made it clear that he’s not on bad terms with WWE and has been offered a contract renewal.