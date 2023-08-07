What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

August 7, 2023

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision the show airs Saturday on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.