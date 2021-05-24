WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Pope, Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, Alex Shelley, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Brian Pillman, Ray Candy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes Natalya and Tamina defending the WWE Women’s Tag Titles against former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero (Elijah Burke) is 43 today.

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Ray Candy died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.

-Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Scott Putski turned 55 on Saturday.

-Traci Brooks turned 46 on Saturday.

-Joe Coffey turned 33 on Saturday.

-Happy belated birthday to my friend and mentor Wade Keller, who turned 50 on Saturday.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997 of heart disease at age 35.