AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s All Out fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley promo.

-Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

-Kip Sabian reveals the best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match.

-Matt Hardy appears.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced the No DQ tag match today. Hardy will be making his first appearance since his controversial match from AEW All Out. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after the show.



