10/17 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 18 results: B-Block winner, Sanada vs. Evil, Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano vs. Yoshi-Hashi in the final B-Block matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 18”

October 17, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Gabriel Kidd beat Yuya Uemura.

2. Yoshi-Hashi over Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Juice Robinson beat Hirooki Goto in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Hiroshi Tanahashi pinned Zack Sabre Jr. in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Kenta beat Tetsuya Naito in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Sanada defeated Evil in a B-Block tournament match to win the B-Block.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The final A-Block standings are Kota Ibushi with 14 points, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with 12 points, Taichi Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii with eight points, Minoru Suzuki with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with two points.

The final B-Block standings are Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, and Evil with 12 points, Kenta and Zack Sabre Jr. with 10 points, Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, and Hiroshi Tanahashi with eight points, and Toru Yano with six points, and Yoshi-Hashi with four points.

The finals will be held on Sunday in Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan with A-Block winner Kota Ibushi facing B-Block winner Sanada.



